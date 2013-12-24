Watch: Cartoon Network shows off ‘Powerpuff Girls’ new style

CBR) The Powerpuff Girls seem to have gotten a makeover in their upcoming special, “Dance Pantsed”. The poster that debuted earlier this month hinted at the new change in art style, but thanks to the recently released clip from Cartoon Network, we can now see what the special will look like. What seems like a teaser at first turns into the first look at the Jan. 20 episode.
Here”s the official synopsis:
In Dance Pantsed, why is Mojo Jojo kidnapping a mathematician, an opera singer and a badger? To steal Chemical X, of course, and to finally take over Townsville. But when the Powerpuff Girls thwart his plan, he invents an evil video game called “Dance Pants R-EVILution” to control their minds and bodies to fulfill his evil plot! The Professor must visit his dark dancing past to save his girls so they can save all of Townsville!
