Watch: Cast of ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ breaks down the trailer

(CBR) “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″‘s first full trailer premiered Thursday morning, packing a whole lot of punch (and story) into a two-and-a-half-minute package. Now, there”s even more, thanks to Total Film”s epic commentary video featuring director Marc Webb, Andrew Garfield and the other stars of “Spider-Man” breaking down the trailer with new details and behind-the-scenes secrets.

One such secret: The first shot of Spider-Man in the trailer is the first shot of Spider-Man in the film. “We”ve been working on it for about eight months,” Webb says. “We wanted to establish that iconic version of Spider-Man that we all know and love.”

Another secret: The first shot of Peter Parker without the costume in the trailer is the last shot filmed for the movie. (Not the final shot of the film, necessarily, but the final shot of production.) “It was a beautiful sunset evening, it was the final shot, and it”s Peter Parker very torn, as he”s wont to be,” Garfield says. “I remember it really, really clearly. It was like saying goodbye to the city and the character for a while.”

There”s a whole lot more, but we”ll let you discover it for yourself in the video above.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, which also stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper and Sally Field, swings into theaters on May 2, 2014.