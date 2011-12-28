Watch: First 9 minutes of the next episode of ‘Revenge’

To appease those fans who have been waiting (im)patiently for the midseason opener of the hit new series “Revenge”, ABC has released the first nine minutes of the upcoming episode – entitled “Duress” – via their official website.

As teased in the “next episode” preview at the end of episode ten, the clip opens with the intimate group of guests at Daniel’s (Josh Bowman) clam-bake birthday celebration being held at gunpoint by the nefarious Tyler (Ashton Holmes), before flashing back to the two days leading up to the party.

The subsequent few minutes show Victoria (Madeleine Stowe) and Conrad (Henry Czerny) bitterly hashing out the details of their pending divorce, Emily/Amanda (Emily Van Camp) paying a visit to her partner-in-crime Nolan (Gabriel Mann) to make amends for questioning his loyalty in the last episode, and Tyler visiting Conrad to lay down the terms of his latest blackmail scheme.

The extended clip gives viewers a brief glimpse of all the soapy goodness they’ve come to expect from the new series, which in October ABC officially picked up for a second season, though it will of course leave them salivating for more – exactly what the network is counting on to maximize ratings once the show returns on January 4th.

For releasing what essentially amounts to another dangling carrot, ABC gets an “A” from me for this one.

After watching the full clip below, rate it for yourself at top left!