Watch: Gossip ‘Moves’ back in time for ‘Right Direction’ video

05.24.12 6 years ago

I love Beth Ditto and Gossip, but why did the band warp back to the 1990s No Doubt Hey Day to shoot their music video for “Move in the Right Direction?” What happened to the usually impeccable wardrobe? Why do the gay men look so sad and Ditto so happy? What’s with the watered down flop-side-Donna-Summer?

Skip this particular green screen method in the future, it does no favors.

“Move in the Right Direction” is off of “A Joyful Noise,” released on Tuesday (May 22). Check out “A Perfect World” instead.

