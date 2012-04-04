B-

Watch: Kris Allen’s ‘The Vision of Love’ video inspires

04.04.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Doing the right thing can be scary, but in Kris Allen”s video for “The Vision of Love,” show that a few seconds of courage can make all the difference.

The song, the debut single from the “American Idol” winner”s second album, “Thank You Camellia,”  out May 22, is about standing up for those less fortunate, even when fear takes over. That theme plays itself out in two scenario”s in the video. In the first, a high schooler is bullied  and one of the cool kids looks on doing nothing (both the kid being bullied and the onlooker have on hoodies with the hood up… probably shot too early to be a Trayvon Martin statement, but maybe not).  In the second case, a girl, with a black eye, who yearns to be told she”s beautiful (in cliched, typical fashion, the addition of eye glasses signify her “homeliness.” Please…), but feels too scared to join a group of girls talking.

[More after the jump…]

The scenarios play out intercut with footage of Allen playing the song and we”ll say that all”s well that ends well, but not without some bravery on the part of the students. The clip is meant to appeal to Allen”s younger base and it sends a nice, yet oversimplifed message.

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLKRIS ALLENThank You CamelliaThe Vision of Love

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP