Watch: Okkervil River go retro in new ‘Your Past Life is a Blast’ video

Want to get to know Okkervil River on a more personal level? Their latest video lets you do that from the comfort of your own laptop.

The Austin-based rootsy indie stalwarts have released a brand new video for the song “Your Past Life is a Blast” from their latest album “I Am Very Far,”

The video compiles home movie footage of frontman Will Sheff’s childhood — including family gatherings and vacations, sparking an instant feeling of nostalgia. The fuzzy super-8 images are aided by the song’s warm organ sounds and uplifting choruses.

“Very Far” is Okkervil Rover’s sixth studio album. In 2010, the band backed former 13th Floor Elevators frontman Roky Erickson on his album “True love Cast out All Evil.”

Here’s the video:



Your Past Life As A Blast from Okkervil River on Vimeo.

The band is hitting Australia and Europe this fall. Their lone remaining U.S. date in 2011 is the Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin, which also features Spoon (in their only U.S. date), Lykke Li, Slayer, Danzig Legacy, Boris, Blonde Redhead, Public Enemy, Odd Future and more.

Here are their complete tour dates:

10/12/11 Perth, AU – Capitol

10/14/11 Melbourne, AU – The Forum

10/15/11 Meeniyan, AU – Meeniyan Town Hall

10/16/11 Melbourne, AU – Will Sheff solo performance @ The Toff In Town

10/18/11 Sydney, AU – Metro Theatre

10/19/11 West End, AU – The Hi-Fi Brisbane

11/04/11 Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest

11/10/11 Barcelona, ES – Teatro Coliseum

11/11/11 El Puerto de Santa Maria, ES – Milwaukee

11/12/11 Valencia, ES – Mirror

11/14/11 Munich, DE – Backstage

11/15/11 Cologne, DE – Luxor

11/16/11 Paris, FR – Cafe De La Danse

11/18/11 Dublin, IE – The Button Factory

11/19/11 Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor

11/20/11 Manchester, UK – Sound Control

11/21/11 Bristol, UK – Trinity

11/22/11 London, UK – Koko

11/24/11 Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

11/25/11 Brussels, BE – Autumn Falls Festival @ Botanique Orangerie

11/26/11 Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who? Festival @ Tivoli

