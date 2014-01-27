Watch Pink fly into a spark-filled duet with Nate Ruess at the Grammys

01.27.14 5 years ago

Pink pulled double-duty at the Grammys – as an acrobat and singer – performing her song “Try” on aerial ropes then landing for her “Just Give Me a Reason” duet with Nate Ruess. Watch it out below, via Mr. World Premiere, and see the complete list of Grammy winners here.

It takes talent to twist and flip while suspended above an audience, but Pink”s vocals on “Just Give Me a Reason” are the star of this performance. She unleashes her powerful range to match the fun. frontman”s huge voice and they seem to push one another throughout the set. By focusing on each other, they capture the passion and intensity of the song, which is a dialogue between a couple trying to rekindle their love.

Tell us in our Grammy poll, was this performance one of your favorites?

Around The Web

TAGSFUN.Grammys 2014Just Give Me a Reasonnate ruessPINKTry

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP