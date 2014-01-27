Watch Pink fly into a spark-filled duet with Nate Ruess at the Grammys

Pink pulled double-duty at the Grammys – as an acrobat and singer – performing her song “Try” on aerial ropes then landing for her “Just Give Me a Reason” duet with Nate Ruess. Watch it out below, via Mr. World Premiere, and see the complete list of Grammy winners here.

It takes talent to twist and flip while suspended above an audience, but Pink”s vocals on “Just Give Me a Reason” are the star of this performance. She unleashes her powerful range to match the fun. frontman”s huge voice and they seem to push one another throughout the set. By focusing on each other, they capture the passion and intensity of the song, which is a dialogue between a couple trying to rekindle their love.

