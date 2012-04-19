Watch: R. Kelly suggests how to re-populate the world in ‘Share My Love’

I know conceptually, the music video for R. Kelly’s “Share My Love” will be difficult to comprehend, but bear with me.

Girls with big boobs and small waists are romanced by Kelly in his mansion and then join the R&B singer at a party that is also mostly populated by girls with big boobs and small waists and they all dance for and with him. There is a brand name liquor product placement. Kells looks satisfied with all his achievements, he makes love to the soft edges of the ’70s, the end.

Hell, at least I liked the song.

“Share My Love” suggest how we should re-populate the world, and is off of Kelly’s forthcoming album “Write Me Back.” It is NOT for his Whitney Houston collaboration on the “Sparkle” remake and is DEFINITELY NOT one of the chapter to his next batches of “Trapped in the Closet.”