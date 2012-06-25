Watch: Rick Ross and Meek Mill handle raw meat in ‘So Sophisticated’ video

#Rick Ross #Meek Mill
06.25.12 6 years ago

Sophistication means different things to different people. For rapper Rick Ross, according to the video for “So Sophisticated,” it means hanging out with Meek Mill near his two Maybachs, giving a shout-out to the prison population, spending time in an abattoir with a sharp knife, rapping in a semi-undressed state,  name dropping the late, great Walter Payton, shilling Ciroc, and talking about women”s lady parts with words we can”t print. Different strokes…

[More after the jump…]

As Ross ramps up for the release of July 3″s “God Forgives I Don”t,”  he”s been busy: The video for “Touch ‘N You” featuring Usher dropped last Wednesday. Then on Thursday, his new track with Nas, “Accident Murderers,” came out. That track will be on Nas”s new album, “Life Is Good.”

 Check out all the different types of meat in the video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross#Meek Mill
TAGSGod Forgives I Don'tmeek millNasRick RossSo SophisticatedUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP