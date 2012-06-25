Watch: Rick Ross and Meek Mill handle raw meat in ‘So Sophisticated’ video

Sophistication means different things to different people. For rapper Rick Ross, according to the video for “So Sophisticated,” it means hanging out with Meek Mill near his two Maybachs, giving a shout-out to the prison population, spending time in an abattoir with a sharp knife, rapping in a semi-undressed state, name dropping the late, great Walter Payton, shilling Ciroc, and talking about women”s lady parts with words we can”t print. Different strokes…

As Ross ramps up for the release of July 3″s “God Forgives I Don”t,” he”s been busy: The video for “Touch ‘N You” featuring Usher dropped last Wednesday. Then on Thursday, his new track with Nas, “Accident Murderers,” came out. That track will be on Nas”s new album, “Life Is Good.”

Check out all the different types of meat in the video below.