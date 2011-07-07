Watch: Sufjan Steven makes an artsy-craftsy ‘Get Real Get Right’ video

07.07.11 7 years ago

Sufjan Steven’s may have released his latest “The Age of Adz” last October, but he certainly couldn’t have been rushed for the serious stop motion required of the music video to “Adz” track “Get Real Get Right.”

And by “serious,” I mean it was a real commitment to make. But I don’t mean serious as in it’ll be nabbing any Oscars or Grammy Awards. The songwriter directed the animated clip, which consists of paper cutouts of Prophet Royal Robertson art, glitter and confetti. God shows up a few times, predictably. It’s a war on paper.

Stevens promises some more confetti, “neon gaffe tape (bring it if you got it!), balloons… x-treme dancing and sweat” at his two shows for Celebrate Brooklyn (no, not THAT Brooklyn) at Prospect Park in New York on Aug. 2 and 3. Tickets for those shows — the only ones the New York-by-way-of-Michigan transplant has on schedule — are up now.

Read my review of Stevens’ “Adz” here.

[Jump…]

Get Real, Get Right from Asthmatic Kitty on Vimeo.

