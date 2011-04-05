Watch this space: Death Cab For Cutie’s new video, streamed LIVE

Prepare yourselves for a live event: Death Cab For Cutie will be debuting their unique new music video to “You Are a Tourist” at 6:45 p.m. EST.

What makes it so special? They’re performing the video live, as in live-action, in a single take and streaming it as it happens.

So we made a little nook for it, figured it’d be fun. For a song that lasts less than five minutes, I don’t have high hopes to live-blog.

“You Are a Tourist” is the first single from forthcoming DCFC album “Codes and Keys,” out May 31. Enjoy the free ad, Atlantic Records.

And, as previously reported, frontman Ben Gibbard has contributed a new track to the “Arthur” remake soundtrack.

Post your own thoughts in comments below. Do you like the track, first and foremost?

UPDATE: Now that the stream’s over, the video’s been posted to the band’s website, and streaming below.

It felt like a mix of LCD Soundsystem’s “Drunk Girls” with fewer broken bones, and with light-up clothing — just like Britney Spears! Quite sweet. The kaleidescope of Vegas dancers at the end is a trip to watch as it was performed live, and I’m never disappointed with how hard bassist Nick Harmer is ripping his lines, a contrast to DCFC’s soft, soft rocking.



