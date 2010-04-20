Watch: LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Drunk Girls’ video is like the mind of a drunk girl

A shopping list:

A dozen shoddy panda costumes

Three mics, mic stands

Spray Paint

Fire extinguisher

Glitter and confetti

A dirty mattress

Megaphone

Eggs

Balloons

Markers

A wig

Duct tape

Firecrackers

Champagne

This is a the list for a sorority house hazing ritual. It is bulleted manifesto of what it takes for kindergartners to kill each other. It is the party favors list at Heidi Montag’s last birthday (sans pony). It is the stuff that makes America America.

LCD Soundsystem’s music video for “Drunk Girls,” from James Murphy’s forthcoming “This Is Happening,” is patriotic and entrepreneurial. The extent to which the nonsensical trumps logic is forthright. I am proud to have been part of this endeavor, if only in viewing it.

…

Oh f*** it, “Drunk Girls is 120 kinds of messed up, in 4:13 of livable chaos. I fell out of my chair when the screaming started. Dudes in their underwear is never not funny.

OK Go have proven that all you need is an open studio for a couple of days to make yourself several, terribly entertaining music videos to bring you to viral vid infamy. LCD needed a couple good ideas and liquor.

Check out the entirety of the LCD album here.

