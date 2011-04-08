Watch: Beastie Boys’ ‘Fight’ trailer with Will Ferrell, Elijah Wood, Jack Black

The Beastie Boys have bowed a new two minute-long trailer for “Fight For Your Right Revisited,” the film Adam “MCA” Yauch premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

This, on the heels of the rap troupe debuting their new song “Make Some Noise” earlier this week.

The 30-minute short features Elijah Wood, Danny McBride and Seth Rogen playing the trio from their legendary “Fight for Your Right (To Party)” music video, while Will Ferrell, Jack Black and John C. Reilley play the older version of the Beasties, returning from the future to teach the younger versions of themselves. As previously reported, their famous friends make cameos throughout, including Susan Sarandon (mother coming home to a wrecked apartment) to Orlando Bloom (car window washer), Steve Buscemi (bartender), Rainn Wilson (unfortunate passerby) and Will Arnett (unfortunate passerby, C’MON).

And, as I also wrote in January, the clip contains three new Beasties songs, including “Make Some Noise,” previously released “Too Many Rappers” featuring Nas and distortion-heavy “Say It.” I will warn you, it’s not non-stop laughs as the trailer will have you believe, but it’s a great medium to feature new tracks, like Kanye did with “Runaway.”

The full-length video will drop closer the release date of new “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2,” on May 3.