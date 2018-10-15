Damon Lindelof Teases HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series With A Mysterious Image

DC Comics

Who watches the Watchmen?

HBO hopes it’s as many people who tune in for Game of Thrones. Production on the Watchmen series, based on writer Alan Moore’s comic series of the same name, began on Monday, and to celebrate the occasion, creator Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) posted a mysterious image on Instagram.

Who (or what) is it? Well, it’s not Ozymandias, Nite Owl, Doctor Manhattan, The Comedian, Silk Spectre, or Rorschach. It’s a new creation, possibly an authority figure of some kind (although the color of the mask probably isn’t a coincidence). It also doesn’t appear to be anyone from the ensemble cast, which includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., and Don Johnson. Not that we should expect to recognize the police officer (?). Lindeolf has said that he has no desire to “adapt” Moore’s Watchmen for television — he wants to “remix” it. “When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it,” he said. “And so it will be with Watchmen.”

Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened… The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica. (Via)

Watchmen is expected to debut in 2019.