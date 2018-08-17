Warner Bros.

With Game of Thrones ending next year, HBO would ideally like to find another big-event series (with even bigger ratings) to fill the dragon-sized hole in the schedule. This is a good start: the network announced that Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s small-screen adaptation of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins’ iconic graphic novel, has received a series order. The official logline reads, “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

A teaser poster (as seen below) was also released.

Earlier this year, Lindelof said Watchmen will not be a strict adaptation of the source material. The issues “will however be remixed,” he wrote. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them.” HBO’s first superhero series from the creator of The Leftovers?

This is me until Watchmen is on.

Watchmen — which stars (deep breath) Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon — will premiere in 2019. (That’s the same year as new seasons of Thrones, True Detective, Veep, and Big Little Lies. I think HBO will be fine.)