We take a closer look at Warner’s ongoing DC ‘problem’ and offer one possible solution

On one level, everything seems to be moving along well right now with development on “Man Of Steel 2.” After all, they just announced today that Gal Gadot will play Wonder Woman in the film, and in the new issue of Playboy, there’s an interview with Ben Affleck conducted by Mike Fleming. The approach that they’re taking to the new Batman in Zack Snyder’s “Man Of Steel” sequel comes up.
Say what you will about Affleck, but one of the biggest reasons he’s been able to rebuild his career the way he has is because he seems genuinely self-aware. Watch him again in “Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back” and you see a guy who has already identified exactly what’s wrong with his career and what he doesn’t want to do or be moving forward.
People seem positively delighted to pull out his 2006 quote about never playing a superhero again when they mention his casting in the “Man Of Steel” sequel, but that seems like it means people don’t know there is an evolution in the way human beings feel or think over time. And that’s ridiculous. Of course people change. Of course their attitudes evolve. And with actors, it frequently just boils down to the material that they’re presented, which, surprise surprise, appears to be the case this time as well.
Latino Review published some excerpts from the interview, which is not available online but which can be found in the new 60th Anniversary Issue on stands now, and Affleck seems as frank as ever discussing why he said he’d be willing to play the part:
“It was a unique take on Batman that was still consistent with the mythology. It made me excited. All of a sudden I had a reading of the character. When people see it, it will make more sense than it does now or even than it did to me initially.” He called the material he saw “incredible,” and he admitted that his first instinct was to pass without even looking at the role. “The idea for the new Batman is to redefine him in a way that doesn’t compete with the Bale and Chris Nolan Batman but still exists within the Batman canon.”
Reeeeeeeally? I find it interesting that they want to sidestep the Nolan films completely, as if they are now sacrosanct. Watching the way their approach has shifted over the last year and a half since the release of “The Dark Knight Rises” has been… well, it’s been interesting not only because of the ways Warner has reacted in public, including the release of “Man Of Steel,” but because of the way the company’s internal development has been reported on.
There is a definite perception that Warner Bros. has a DC “problem,” and the latest rumored plan is that David Goyer will steer the development of a series of lower budgeted movies that introduce characters like “Suicide Squad,” “Booster Gold,” and “Deathstroke.” Makes sense. If you played “Batman: Arkham Origins,” it definitely took some cues from “The New 52,” the publishing overhaul of DC’s characters that is underway right now. At the end of the game, Deathstroke could easily be killed, but instead, Amanda Waller swoops in and presses him into service as part of the Suicide Squad. The line-up in the comic is sort of crazy, and it makes me wonder if that’s what they would want to do in the movie. The comic is also uber-violent. The first issue I read had King Shark ripping someone in half, gore and organs pouring out of them. I can’t imagine that’s the way Warner plans to handle things onscreen, but then again, Goyer was part of the only R-rated Marvel franchise so far, the “Blade” series.
Even this feels like a very expensive way of trying out material on the audience, and unless they pull off a perfect balance with the script, they are in danger of turning “Man Of Steel 2” into a backdoor pilot for “Justice League” instead of an actual movie. Wonder Woman isn’t the only character they’re introducing in the film, and each new hero they introduce means they take focus away from the main characters in the film, and considering where we left Superman at the end of the first movie, it seems awfully early to start jam-packing his films full of guest stars.
When Warner Bros. announced their plans to make all of the “Harry Potter” books into films as one cohesive series, it was pretty much common wisdom that they’d never pull it off. After all, Rowling hadn’t even finished the books at that point. What if she slowed down? What if something happened to delay the books? The kids would get too old too quickly, no matter how fast the filmmakers worked. It was an impossibility… and yet, they did it. And they did it well. Looking at how Marvel has pulled off their films as a stand-alone studio, it’s been equally impressive. In both cases, there were key players making creative decisions that impacted the entire series, and they had something strong to hang all of the movies on as a structure. In the case of the “Potter” series, they had the books and the “each one is another year of school” structure, and in the case of Marvel, everything hinges on the Avengers films, with all the movies serving to introduce characters and story points and the Avengers films bringing each phase together.
On the other hand, Warner Bros. has had a profound case of executive shuffle going on over the last few years, and the Batman series was such an isolated stand-alone thing that they couldn’t really use it as a springboard to anything else. Christopher Nolan was so adamant about them not being able to introduce superpowered beings in that movie universe that it tied their hands. The movies worked beautifully by themselves, but they didn’t help Warner with the larger problem at all.
Now they’ve got Superman flying again, but they have to be aware how divisive the reaction to the film was. I remain steadfast in my love of the film, and we’ll have a big conversation about it here on the site before the end of the year, but I know that there are plenty of people who hated the movie and who aren’t remotely interested in seeing a movie pick up those threads and move that story forward. If Warner thinks that the answer to their larger DC universe issues is throwing the kitchen sink into the sequel, they may be burning things down rather than setting them up.
It is in the spirit of wanting to see this all come together for them that we offer the following solution, then. Right now, everything we see is about imitating other models that are already working, but it does not seem like they’re imitating the right things. How about you drop the imitation altogether and try something new, Warner Bros? You have the deepest catalog of any of the companies trying this right now, because you haven’t made the mistake of selling off the bits and pieces over the years. You don’t have to tread lightly through your own encyclopedia of characters, so why are you so focused on a select few?
You want to try something genuinely outside the box? How about this?
You open a film with a teenager walking into a comic book store. If you want to send a smart message, make it a young woman who is trying to figure out what she likes about comics, someone who isn’t the typical reader. Be clear… comic books are for everyone, and whoever you are, you can find a character or a story that you relate to if you are curious. She browses the shelves, talks to a clerk for a few, and tells him what she’s looking for. She mentions some big characters she likes and then asks him which he prefers… Marvel or DC. The clerk can take the opportunity to explain the difference. Play nice. Talk about what Marvel does well, the street-level view of a superhero universe. These are normal people with normal problems who just happen to wear costumes.
“So what about the DC characters?”
“Now we’re talking about gods.”
As she picks up different issues of different comics to try them out, you can allow different filmmakers to each make a short film that introduces a different character. You don’t have to start with issue one, and in fact, it’s probably better if you don’t. You can just pick one great short story to tell about each character you want to try, and you can let filmmakers really play with style. If you make a film that’s 100 minutes long and tell three individual stories inside of it, you could make a film that looks and feels massive without having to fully commit to any one character.
Say one of them really pops with the audience. Well, then, there you go. Instant franchise. And if it doesn’t? Don’t you wish you’d made a 25 minute Green Lantern film before you realized that you didn’t have it figured out instead of making a full $200 million version that may have killed the character for a decade or more?
By the end of the film, the girl’s going to find a comic she wants to read every month, and the audience has been given a chance to try several different things. You call the movie “Issues,” and you can make a new one every year or two. It becomes the farm system for your superheroes. You can invite filmmakers to play without them having to give up three years of their life to do so.
And, no, I’m not saying this is the exact idea you have to do, but it’s something Marvel’s never done, and it could be the sort of out of the box thing required to set DC apart from Marvel completely. If Warner is ever going to solve the DC problem, they have got to hire someone who has a clear vision that lasts for more than three films, and they have to give that person the power to pursue that vision. More than that, they have to make themselves stand apart. They cannot play this game where they are constantly having to catch up, because they can’t win that race. Ever.
All day long, I’ve had people asking me what I think of the Wonder Woman casting, and I think it’s ultimately irrelevant. Casting isn’t the problem they’re facing. This is a much larger identity crisis. Joss Whedon’s got a massive head-start on them, and when fans finally see what he’s got in store for them with “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” it’s going to put Warner on notice all over again. The Marvel Universe may be getting very, very crowded these days, but they’re also eleven or twelve films into a giant interlocking story, and Warner is nowhere near ready to build something that large and integrated yet.
It’s a pivotal moment for Warner Bros, and as smart as they are in general, it feels to me like they have backed themselves into a corner that is all about what everyone else is doing. Imitation instead of innovation. It’s a rotten spot to be in, but they can still turn it around.
Let’s see if they can be bold and do what it takes.
The only encouraging thing I’ve read here is that they are side-stepping Nolan’s Batman films. At the very least they could perhaps do a sequel down the road that doesn’t tie in to Man of Steel and the new Batman. That’s my big hope.
I’m not encouraged about Man of Steel going forward. Batman? Wonder Woman? Why are they introducing these characters now? The next movie should focus on Lex Luthor and plant the seeds for new heroes in future movies.
I don’t see why WB has to be so impatient. Why not go the Marvel route? Begin production on MOS2 and pencil in a new Batman and Wonder Woman as separate movies the following year. Then conclude with the JLA team up movie. Seems like a good plan to me. Is WB so worried about fan backlash that they are following the Marvel playbook?
This new Amazing Spider-Man movie looks like they are cramming in too many villains along with introducing other characters. Just like what happened in Batman & Robin with Mr Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane and Batgirl. How did that turn out? I could see this backfiring in ASM2 big time.
Unfortunately, Man of Steel 2 looks like its headed in the same direction…
They’re not confident enough to put Wonder Woman in her own film first. That’s pretty clear.
I’ll bet DC is kicking themselves for not letting Joss Whedon go ahead with his WW treatment a few years ago.
I dont know. Even Whedon said he didnt quite find the right approach for WW.
I don’t think it’s fair to say Warner isn’t confident enough to give Ww her own movie. While you’re correct, it isn’t fair, because NOBODY is putting heroic women in movies as leads. Marvel has enough of a universe built in film now where they really could take a chance on a heroic woman movie, and they aren’t. Not even Black Widow who could probably open a movie and make money at this point given a tight enough budget.
And I dig Joss Whedon as much as the next guy, but just because his name means something now doesn’t mean it would have a decade ago or whatever.
I mean, the whole point of putting Wonder Woman in Superman 2 is sell her to the movie going audience, I believe. Maybe even prove to other Warner people she CAN work in film.
Also….speaking of Harry Potter, how many characters did those movies have all spread out over the series? I have we have to think more in those terms, as Drew sort of suggests. I don’t think we’re in a time of Batman Returns and the Schumacher era where characters get set up and pay off in two hours. You talk like Amazing 2 is doing that when we already know there are at least 2 more movies, probably 3, for these guys to stretch out.
We’ll see how it does at the box office. When a movie bombs, all bets are off.
Marvel doesn’t have a female character like Wonder Woman: someone who’s consistently had their own title for 70+ years, and is considered a solo mainstay of their equivalent to the JLA, the Avengers. Marvel has a great collection of female heroes, but they’re generally either X-Men (not available to Marvel Studios anyway) or Avengers who don’t have solo titles.
They’re trying to develop Carol Danvers in that direction, I think.
“but that seems like it means people don’t know there is an evolution in the way human beings feel or think over time”
unrelated, but you just explained the problem with American politics to a T
The anthology film setup is a great idea, they could even have small links to each other in each story. However, the wrap around comic shop thing is a bit silly. To even MENTION Marvel at all is something that would NEVER be done. And part of DC’s whole problem IS the characters are basically gods… it’s not a selling point. Heck, Marvel wink-wink-nudge-nudges Thor’s godhood as much as possible, playing it for laughs many times. He’s basically just SuperAlienMan. And “Issues” sounds like some awful arthouse romantic comedy.
I get it, they are based off comics. But when I read a comic based off a movie I wouldn’t want it starting off with a character walking into a movie theater. I felt Ang Lee’s Hulk missed the point on many levels, but the comic book panel scene transitions were god awful. Again, it’s like if I read an Indiana Jones comic and they drew in sprocket holes in the sides of the pages. Dumb, and missing the point.
Better to wrap it up in a storyteller fashion, in-universe. Who is DC’s version of the Watcher? Metron?
I liked Man of Steel myself, and I while I love Batman and Wonder Woman too, but I would prefer the focus in a Superman movie be Superman. This kitchen sink approach is pretty much guaranteeing he gets the short shrift in his own movie.
I like the idea of “Issues” because, as noted, film makers get to be turned loose for ~30 minutes or so with a DC super hero and we all see what happens. Interested in Cyborg? Here’s a short on him teaming up with Booster Gold as they try to stop a giant robot. Curious about Blue Beetle? Yeah, me neither.
But the point is it intros everyone on the DC roster, and lets the WB brass pick and choose who to assign teams to for development. Right now WB is playing the “me too!” game and it’s obvious they’re taking all the wrong lessons from The Avengers. They’re acting like more is better when in fact it took years to of building to get to that point. Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Captain America, Thor, THEN Avengers. It took a hell of a long time to even get Iron Man 1 right, so when you factor that in WB has to understand Marvel didn’t just snap their fingers and Avengers appeared to print a billion dollars out of thin air.
Personally, I liked a lot of Man of Steel but my favorite thing was the scale. They nailed exactly what the scale of the DC universe is and it, frankly, dwarfs Marvel’s on their best day. Expanding on that with a fully fleshed out Wonder Woman, Batman, Martian Manhunter, non-Hal Jordan Green Lantern, etc. could be amazing if handled properly. But they need to focus on the scripts and stories and not rush headlong into production because ZOMG TEH MONIES!!!!
Just my thinking.
Yep.
Right now, it really feels to me like WB is approaching the DC Universe the same way they handled Harry Potter, which is to say “as a single series.” If you think of Man of Steel as “DC Universe Part 1: Man of Steel” and the next one “DC Universe Part 2: Batman versus Superman” it makes a bit more sense.
If this is right, you’d see a ton of fallout from the events of Man of Steel in the 2nd movie, including the emergence of other heroes (like Wonder Woman) in the background. We’d get brief glimpses of these characters in this movie and then a larger feature in the next.
That’s a good point, Drew Melbourne. At this point we have ZERO idea what they’re planning. What you suggest is not only really interesting (more interesting than McWeeny’s fan fic ideas IMO), but a fairly original, different approach to their world than what we’ve seen before in a large, multi-franchise world. I’d be interested seeing that
@Drew,
Nail on head. This is what I’ve been saying since Comic Con of this year. They’re taking the “Harry Potter” approach.
This next film is all about the fallout from the events of Man of Steel with Kal as the central figure. It’s the reason why all of these “heroes” are rumored to make appearances in the film.
His arrival changed the entire world at which the story is set. Now, everything and everyone is coming out the woodwork.
WB are just doing the “next” film. They’re not really worried about additional solo franchises outside of what they set up with Man of Steel except for Batman.
These films will just add more and more people but at the end of the day, Superman and Batman will be the figureheads just as Harry, Ron, and Hermione were in Potter.
Makes complete sense to me.
Wish I read this before my comment – but completely agree.
DC seem to be going for that approach. It means each film has more impact on the next or previous and things happening to characters can’t be brushed off with a line or fluffy comedy moment.
People who don’t think Superman was Superman in MOS will see him grow to become the awesome, benevolent leader of a world of badass superheroes.
Yeahhhh!
That’s an interesting idea for sure. I’m not as familiar with DC characters but I think that would be a good way to introduce them. I don’t see why they have to share a “cinematic universe” anyway, it’s cool to have there own little corner instead of putting in batman and flash cameos in every film.
I think everyone is overreacting.
TOTALLY, 100% agree. Seems silly to rush to judgement at this point…
I don’t really think so. Based on how many times WB has stopped and started over, the number of people they’ve had involved over the last few years and the general directionless wandering they’ve done, I would say it’s perfectly reasonable to question their ability to get it right. Say what you want about Marvel and the individual character films, they had a plan and stuck to it no matter how many people told them they were nuts. It’s why they can do a film like Guardians without (most) people dismissing it out of hand.
I often feel reading the comparisons between WB/DC’s all over the map approach and the perfectly implemented master plan of Marvel’s and I’m bemused at how this is taken as gospel.
Let’s be honest, Marvel hit the lottery with casting RDJ in the first Iron Man, through the first two movies he really is singlehandedly carrying one mundane and one godawful story/script that were passabley directed by an at-best journeyman director almost solely on his personal charm and charisma. Put Ryan Reynolds in the first Iron Man and you end up with something that looks a lot more like Green Lantern and no sequels. They wrote off the first Hulk movie after it didn’t meet box office expectations, and rebooted with a different actor they couldn’t lock into even one more movie and hit essentially the same revenues. Thor worked better than anyone would have thought and I was thrilled to find Captain America to wildly succeed my admittedly low expectations but with both of those they still rode more on the near perfect casting of the leading men. Cap particularly I can’t see buying with another actor.
But I can’t help but think that without the once in a lifetime casting of Downey you really don’t see Marvel getting to the Avengers. What if Singer had cast an actor that lived the lead role like Downey did Iron Man in Superman Returns? If Superman Returns hadn’t been so bogged down in legacy costs tacked onto it would they have gone ahead with a sequel to a movie that would then only cost 110 million and make close to 500 mil? Do we see them willing to take a risk on a Wonder Woman or the Flash? Maybe even absorbing the Green Lantern hit and recasting it for a Justice League movie? Then going gangbusters with a 3rd Superman and a Flash sequel.
Maybe I’m all wrong but it seems pretty easy to construct a scenario where DC gets one piece of casting right, Marvel gets one wrong and we’re having the same discussion with the two parties reversed.
So you’re saying that if they had cast Superman Returns with someone besides Brandon Routh (say Henry Cavill himself) that the movie would’ve been more successful and spawn more sequels? That’s quite the stretch. I don’t buy it.
And RDJ is great as Tony Stark but I’m sure there are other actors that could’ve done just as well. When IM1 came out, most of the movie goers had probably never even heard of Iron Man. Tony Stark is not nearly as well known as Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne or Peter Parker. I think the reason RDJ resonates well is that he’s really playing himself to some extent. So it’s not quite the stretch.
So you’re saying Marvel was successful because they made great casting decisions? Well, OK I guess.
Then again, no. Starting with Iron Man was a risk in itself. The casting of RDJ was actually pretty controversial at the time, as was hiring Favreau to direct. Marvel was right. Following up with Thor was nuts. But they were right. Period movies are generally a tough sell, but they did Cap that way and they were right. Chris Evans was not an extremely popular choice. But it was a damn good one. There was a collective moan from the fanboy community when they hired Whedon. I think it’s safe to say there was not a lot of confidence that he could manage some.hing as massive as Avengers.
Getting lucky is one thing, but I think you should get some credit when you seem to get lucky over and over and over.
The New 52 has been a monumental dumpster fire. I wouldn’t trust WB to do film issues.
Their pride stopped them from following Marvel’s successful blueprint. Their ineptitude has prevented them from finding an alternative.
I don’t care about a Justice League film anymore. I just want to see what they do with Superman, Batman & Wonder Woman. Everyone else are like minor leaguers.
They would never do this Drew. Too fanboy and creative for the schmucks at the studio to ever even broach this idea. They’re idiots. Putting in both Batman and Wonder Woman into Trinity? Idiots. That’s what I’m calling the film from now on because that’s obviously what they are going for. The next movie will suck so badly. Mark my words.
I loved Man of Steel and I loved Watchmen. I feel like Zach Snyder really GETS this kind of material, and it seems pretty clear that this next one is going to be heavily influenced by The dark Knight Returns. I can’t wait.
Just do what Marvel did. Have one movie set up each character and set up the Justice League. Marvel fanboys may post snarky comments, but nobody else will care if the movies are good. The general public doesn’t care about DC vs Marvel. Most don’t even know the difference.
Is it the best idea to start passing judgement based on not reading a script or seeing a film: automatically assuming Batman & Wonder Woman will have major roles in this film without knowing anything about the content of the film? I know we’re in the “instant discussion about any news/gossip” age, but still. I’m wondering if you have some inside dope, or know explicitly what Goyer, Snyder, and/or Nolan’s long term plans are (because you’re nuts if you believe they approached MAN OF STEEL as a 100% stand-alone film with zero thought of the future of the DC film universe)
And to suggest the “solution” is essentially your fan fiction?! Yikes
(though for what it’s worth, I do think it’s a cute nod to the original SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE in a way)
Batman has been confirmed to have a major role. That’s clear.
Diana’s part isn’t so much, but the casting description for the role that people were assuming this was was noted as being a lead part.
MOS2 has definitely been promoted as a Superman vs Batman film. Even if that isn’t the title.
I think the internal struggle critics / fans have =
1. Everyone knows that this film will make tons of money.
2. We have to live with the versions that Goyer + Snyder create for awhile. Unlike Whedon, Snyder isn’t known for creating characters – just styles.
We loved the Avengers the same way we love watching a football team of college players we remember joining together as rookies and making the super bowl.
I admit I’m terribly disappointed that they added another character, and there is the potential for more characters still. I think it is going to take what should have been a movie about building the heart and soul of Superman, and turning it into another brawl. The movie should be about making Clark a part of Metropolis as Clark, building his reputation as a hero as Superman and giving us real things to care about for the day when Doomsday; Braniac or some other baddie does fell Superman. I thought they were doing this brilliantly with the idea of Batman as Bruce first because, let’s face it, that was the one component missing from Nolan’s take and we NEED to know more than he did it all for his parents. The Lois and Clark team could have worked perfectly with this, eventually leading to a kind of bright looking future and a better Superman (I loved MoS, but he needs to end to make him a better hero). Adding WW just leaves me thinking the capes are going to get the attention, and the heart/soul of what I find compelling about the DC Universe will get left behind (the people that each of these heroes means something to). I really wouldn’t be shocked if we got a WW/Superman pairing out of this, and that is a freaking shame if we do because Amy Adams gave us the first non-moron interpretation of Lois EVER on film (and in most formats). Cavill and Adams have real chemistry, and it’ll be a crying shame if they toss it aside for a fourteen year old boys dream or Adams doesn’t get enough screen time. She’s honestly phenomenal, and I’ll honestly bow out of this one if Gadot gets more screen time than Adams.
You’re absolutely right. DC is rushing to catch up, and in the hurry, they’re missing exactly what makes the Marvel universe work.
Wow, this is an incredibly awful idea.
“steadfast” in your love of MOS? That is Drew speak for “I messed up but can’t admit I am wrong”.
Just be a man and admit you blew the call. It happens. Even Harry apologized for his Godzilla review.
No self-respecting fan of Superman could “love” Man of Steel.
MoS was awesome.
I’m a self-respecting fan, and I really loved Man of Steel. It was the first post-Crisis iteration we’ve seen and, while I hold Dick Donner’s version close to my heart, I want to see if there is can be a heart and soul to this take. I also LOVE that they gave us the first smart Lois to ever hit the screen – it’ll be a shame if she recedes to the background in favor of WW.
Excuse me????
I’m a Superman fan, I have a healthy respect for my own opinion, and I thought Man of Steel was easily the best Superman film since Donner’s. Also, you’re flat wrong about Drew; if, on reconsideration, he thought his initial opinion of a film was off base, he would say so, without equivocation. So either you have no idea what you’re talking about, or you’re a troll. Either way, not worth any more talk.
Hmm – I don’t quite agree that DC are aping Marvel. They are always going to appear to have common ground – multiple characters, all sharing the same universe.
The way Marvel has done it is well executed, but it’s going to get messy. It kind of is already. You can pick it apart pretty easily and the effect one film has on the universe is relatively minor and thrown away by a line or two in another film.
I feel like DC will maintain a closer tie from film to film. Characters might get their stand alone, but hopefully each film impacts the other films more directly and isn’t brushed off so easily.
The more serious tone of MoS, the description Affleck has given of Batman etc seem to me to imply that this isn’t as light of a universe, which is less excuse to be able to use fluff and comedy to brush off the events of other films in the universe.
I’m hoping “more serious” equates to a more realistic tone, as in – they are people first, and have fully realized personalities and people that matter to their story. That could lead to some real moments of absolute beauty, particularly if they hit the Doomsday story after 5(ish) films. I’m worried, though, that “more serious” will just equate to “the world is a horrible place.”
All they had to do was release Wonder Woman as a event film just like they did for Superman in ’78 and Batman in ’89.
We see this new world of superhumans through her eyes. We begin the journey through the DC universe through her story, like how we began our journey through the Marvel universe through Tony Stark’s story.
With one film they could of beaten Marvel at their own game – The first major event blockbuster superhero film starring a female lead.
As for right now, I think the best way to salvage things is to use Astro City as a template. Just hire Kurt Busiek to sort everything out.
…and PLEASE get rid of Goyer.
I like your idea in general, but I’d lose that title and make the running time about 2 to 2 1/2 hours long and do it like an anthology movie, but Pulp Fiction structured-anthology of interlocking tales that each stand on their own and lead to a bigger world than each story conveys. Do a Trinity story featuring Superman/Batman/Wonder Woman and other shorts possibly solo stories or team-ups, but interconnect them somehow, even though the individual stories also stand alone as respective narratives. Perhaps show each groupings of heroes in the respective stories fighting off their villains and such while there’s a common unseen force behind it all that interlocks the individual stories. Someone like either Darkseid or maybe lead to some kind of Secret Society led by the immortal Vandal Savage. Maybe Lex Luthor forming the Legion Of Doom behind the scenes. Get Bruce Timm and Paul Dini behind it (you ask me, don’t put David Goyer in charge as the Kevin Feige of DC movies, but instead give the control to Timm and Dini, those animated DC direct to video movies ROCK!!!, in fact treat this anthology movie idea similar to their DC Showcase animated shorts, but in live-action and on the big-screen).
Here’s an outside the box idea – how about casting a BLACK actor as Green Lantern. Marvel has no black characters in their leading Avengers line-up (Rhodie doesn’t count…). You cast Idris Elba as Jon Stewart/Green Lantern, and you suddenly have a multicultural Justice League Line-up (with WW being foreign/Israeli). DO IT!!