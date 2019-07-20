The ‘Westworld’ Season Three Trailer Has Nazis And Even More Robots

Two seasons into Westworld and it seems like we know less than we did at the start of the futuristic HBO drama. It’s got robots and used to have wild west gunfights and a lot of intrigue, but now it’s unclear what’s happening a lot of the time with Dolores and the rest of the crew, which officially appear to be in the Real World, not the one controlled by a fake mesa.

The trailer features Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again,” which certainly fits all the dying-and-coming-back-as-robots-kind-of and also, presumably, the World War II timeline/world that Maeve appears to be in. She kisses someone and also fights someone else while wearing the same outfit, so expect that to take up a decent chunk of the season.

Whether it all will make a whole lot more sense than Season Two? Well, that’s certainly tough to say. Especially when the trailer features the usual Westworld double-speak we’ve come to know and love.

“I thought your world would be different than mine,” Dolores says later, as the camera pans to someone’s bloody wrist, heavily implied to have been searched for a robot uplink dongle. “There’s no difference at all, is there?”

Perhaps it’s more of the same, but it’s coming nonetheless.