Imagine a world where Marvel heroines starred in Sailor Moon

08.05.15

If you know me at all, you know I love Magical Girls. Especially Sailor Moon. So it should be no surprise that I am 100% on board for a Marvel alternate universe where superheroines fight evil by moonlight and win love by daylight.

However, I”ll settle for now for artist Kate Leth making my dreams into art.

[H/T: Siddhant Adlakha]

