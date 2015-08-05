Imagine a world where Marvel heroines starred in Sailor Moon

If you know me at all, you know I love Magical Girls. Especially Sailor Moon . So it should be no surprise that I am 100% on board for a Marvel alternate universe where superheroines fight evil by moonlight and win love by daylight.

However, I”ll settle for now for artist Kate Leth making my dreams into art.

Captain Maaaagical Girl pic.twitter.com/NWN4Balifa – Kate Leth (@kateleth) August 4, 2015

[H/T: Siddhant Adlakha]