Which villian should Superman face off against in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel?

(CBR) With all the hoopla surrounding “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman in the upcoming, as of yet untitled Batman vs. Superman film, fans may have missed that “Zero Dark Thirty” actor Callan Mulvey has emerged as the front-runner for the film’s mysterious villain.

The Australian has made a name for himself in his home country thanks to starring roles on numerous TV shows, and he’s destined to make a big impact Stateside next year with supporting roles in two major releases — “300: Rise of an Empire” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Much like Henry Cavill, who was a relative unknown prior to landing the part of Superman in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” Mulvey could be poised to make a similar leap into the limelight should he get cast in the movie’s sequel. With that in mind, we take a look at our choices for the villains we’d most love to see Mulvey breathe life into on the big screen.