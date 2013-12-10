Which villian should Superman face off against in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel?

(CBR) With all the hoopla surrounding “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman in the upcoming, as of yet untitled Batman vs. Superman film, fans may have missed that “Zero Dark Thirty” actor Callan Mulvey has emerged as the front-runner for the film’s mysterious villain.
The Australian has made a name for himself in his home country thanks to starring roles on numerous TV shows, and he’s destined to make a big impact Stateside next year with supporting roles in two major releases — “300: Rise of an Empire” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Much like Henry Cavill, who was a relative unknown prior to landing the part of Superman in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” Mulvey could be poised to make a similar leap into the limelight should he get cast in the movie’s sequel. With that in mind, we take a look at our choices for the villains we’d most love to see Mulvey breathe life into on the big screen.
It should be Captain Boomerang obviously.
Probably a bit early for Darkseid.
I’ve always seen Lex as less of a featured villain and more of a key member of Superman’s supporting cast. Including Luthor shouldn’t prevent them from using a more physical villain as well, be it Bizarro, Braniac, Doomsday, or Darkseid…
Doomsday. Or Mr. Mxyzptlk
as chesterfield mentioned: how about doomsday? physical role: check. prosthetics: check.
Not sure “villain” is the right word. The person that should face up against Superman should be Lex Luthor, a prominent businessman who saw a city he helped build be destroyed by an alien with unstoppable powers, who drew other aliens with unstoppable powers to our defenseless planet, and who presumably will be allowed to get away with not answering for any of the destruction. (keep in mind, in this new movie universe, there’s no real history of Superman’s good potential… just a whole lot of extremely bad things, so there shouldn’t be a lot of public support on Clark’s side)
In making Superman pretty much the bad guy, one positive that comes out of it is that all the heavy lifting for bringing in Lex (and Batman for that matter) as antagonists to Superman is already done. Lex doesn’t have to be a crazy genius with a stupid real estate plan that clearly won’t work. All he needs to be is a sensible assertive human that sees that this alien threat that hid among us all these years needs to be put down.