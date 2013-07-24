Who should play ‘The Flash’?

Lost in the excitement over the newly announced “Man of Steel” sequel featuring both Superman and Batman was the report that Warner Bros. is currently planning on following that film with a stand alone “Flash” movie and, finally, “Justice League.” The big screen “Flash” is expected to be released in 2016 with “JL” in 2017. 

Over the years rumors of a “Flash” movie have been persistent with Adam Brody almost playing the Scarlet Speedster in the scuttled George Miller “JL” movie to Ryan Reynolds opening campaigning for the gig before landing “Green Lantern” instead.  Now the question is who can turn Barry Allen (assuming that’s the Flash Warner Bros. goes with) into a blockbuster hero?  With Reynolds clearly out of the picture the answer is not an easy one.

The HitFix editorial staff submits 10 potential “Flash” actors for your consideration. Agree? Disagree? Share your comments below and vote in our poll.

