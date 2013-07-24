Who should play ‘The Flash’?

Lost in the excitement over the newly announced “Man of Steel” sequel featuring both Superman and Batman was the report that Warner Bros. is currently planning on following that film with a stand alone “Flash” movie and, finally, “Justice League.” The big screen “Flash” is expected to be released in 2016 with “JL” in 2017.
Over the years rumors of a “Flash” movie have been persistent with Adam Brody almost playing the Scarlet Speedster in the scuttled George Miller “JL” movie to Ryan Reynolds opening campaigning for the gig before landing “Green Lantern” instead. Now the question is who can turn Barry Allen (assuming that’s the Flash Warner Bros. goes with) into a blockbuster hero? With Reynolds clearly out of the picture the answer is not an easy one.
The HitFix editorial staff submits 10 potential “Flash” actors for your consideration. Agree? Disagree? Share your comments below and vote in our poll.
Obviously he should be played by Scott Speedman! Am I right?
Chris Pine. Duh.
Umm… y’all have come up with, on the whole, a completely uninspiring list. Theo James? Anton Yelchin?
Really? (with Seth and Amy???)
Outside of Michael B. Jordan, the list is bleh.
I mean, we all know Barry should only be played by Shia LaBeouf or no one!
Heh.
Seriously though, whether or not Barry is young-ish or a little older, he needs to be believable as a CSI. MBJ could bring that. Maybe Hemsworth the Younger.
I would look at guys who maybe aren’t very exposed, though, who have the comedic and dramatic chops to pull off a role that needs both.
If going young-ish, guys like Michael Angarano, MBJ’s West Dillon teammate Matt Lauria, and Josh Peck would be great choices.
If going older, well, my choice would always be Neal Patrick Harris, but we know that won’t happen (can’t have an over-40 superhero, because it’s not like it didn’t work for Iron Man, right!?!?)…
… so a guy in his 30’s who could pull off Barry would be someone like Scott Speedman could work, but can’t open or carry a film. So you have to think like a studio: who can open or carry a film? It’s a harder question than you’d think (I mean, they’ve been trying to make Ryan Reynolds “happen” and hopefully, with the failure of RIPD, they now know that Ryan Reynolds will NEVER happen)…
… so who is 30 that can open or carry a film?
Joseph Gordon Levitt is the obvious choice here.
Ryan Gosling is another.
And the Holy Grail of them all… would be Leo DiCaprio, though at 38 he may be too old.
Besides, Leo already played “Barry Allen” in Catch Me if You Can.
From my youngish category, I would go after Matt Lauria.
From my 30’s category, I would go after JGL.
That’s my two cents.
Better than Theo James, at least. ;-)
Anyone else a little tired of this lets recast every comic character as black and you’re racist if you don’t think the same way attitude? Hey guess what? There are black characters in the DC universe! Why not make a movie with them in it or you know use a little creativity and create some new black characters. You know why the new Ultimate Spider-man title works? Bendis created a whole new character in Miles Morales and said that was Peter Parker and now we have Miles who is black and the new Spider-man.
The poll should say Liam Hemsworth ….
Liam seems more likely than Chris, since it’s pretty safe to say Thor won’t be doing double duty as Flash.
Anyhow, I think the premise of this whole article is wrong. Wally West is the Flash they should be going with. Wally’s the Flash that I think most of today’s readers grew up with, and he’s the Flash that most people in the film’s target age remembers.
Hell, he’s the Flash on the Justice League/JLU cartoons, so younger viewers know that Flash, and he’s a lot more fun than Barry ever was.
Some may remember Barry from the 1990 TV show, but that Barry was, apart from being a “police scientist,” pretty much nothing like Barry Allen in the comics. Go with Wally, please.
I don’t know why Neil Patrick Harris didn’t even make the list. Yes, he’s a little older but he doesn’t look his age and he is hugely talented. Plus, he did voice the character a few times so it’s not like he hasn’t proven himself yet.
Awesome idea! I was thinking the same thing
NPH.
Dane DeHaan
Bradley Cooper…
Justin Timberlake is not a good actor. At all.
Jesse Eisenburg
Jesse Eisenberg.. think about it. He already speaks 100 words per minute.
Michael Rosenbaum would be a good choice now that he has hair. He definitely has the humor to pull off the role.
plus he voiced the flash for 10 years
Dave Franco
Charlie hunnam. He looks the part and sounds like him and he’s even shown up in concept art for the flash. I honestly want him in the role
Idk why Chris Pine isnt in consideration, i think he could be able to portray The Flash character awesomely
RIKER LYNCH, THE OLDER BROTHER OF AUSTIN AND ALLY ACTOR ROSS LYNCH IS THE DREAM BARRY ALLEN
if i hear within the next month “DC/WB HAS CASTED RIKER LYNCH AS BARRY ALLEN IN THE BATMAN VS SUPERMAN MOVIE
TO ME RIKER LYNCH IS THE COMIC BOOK VERSION OF BARRY ALLEN HE HAS BLOND HAIR AND THE PERSONALITY OF BARRY ALLEN SO I HOPE ZACH SYNDER GETS WISE AND CAST THIS KID IN THE MOVIE 282