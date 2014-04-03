Who should replace David Letterman? Here are 10 amazing ideas

In case you haven't been alive or conscious for the past several hours, David Letterman has officially announced he'll be leaving “The Late Show” in 2015 after 22 years on the job. Of course now the question becomes: who should replace the gap-toothed comedian once he vacates his desk and then disappears entirely? Below you can find our list of ten worthy (and, in some cases, deliciously out-of-the-box) candidates for the gig. After scrolling through, be sure and vote for your favorite in the poll further down.
Louis C K
That’s what I was hoping for as option too…
Craig Ferguson.
I love Louis CK, I think he’s the best stand up comic ever to hold a mic. But I’d rather see him continue with “Louie” and continue with the stand up specials than tie himself to a nightly talk show. Who wants to watch Louis CK have to make small talk with celebs promoting movies?
There is only one choice and after what Dave went through with the Tonight Show there is no way anyone but Craig Ferguson gets the gig.
I dont get this list – its obvious its going to Craig Ferguson.
Tina Fey could probably be great at this but she would never do it in a million years. Neither would Seinfeld, so why even mention him?
I really dislike Chelsea Handler. She’s narcissistic and mean and I’d hate to see her celebrated for that even more than she already is.
I agree that Howard Stern has become the most compelling interviewer working today, but there’s no way that would be enough for CBS to hire him. He’s toned it down for AGT, but he’s still too polarizing a figure and he always will be, I think.
Honestly, I’d be fine with this going to someone like Drew Carey, whose work has no meaning to me. I’d much prefer that to a talented person like Tina Fey being saddled with a stale, ultra-rigid show format that hasn’t been funny in years. Just as long as it doesn’t go to someone like Chelsea Handler, whom I actively dislike.
That said, there’s zero chance it’s going to be any of these three. It’d be kind of hilarious if it ended up being Conan, but again, pretty sure that ain’t happening.
Vince Vaughn.
He guest hosted in 2003 and did a wonderful job
Hey remember that time Howard Stern wondered on air why the Columbine shooters weren’t raping the girls in the school? That was certainly compelling! Let’s get him an even larger audience!
Meh. Most of the comics listed here would get jeered if some of their words were presented without full context. Most have said things that might be taken poorly just to be edgy. It kind of comes with the territory of being a comedian. Remember that time David Letterman admitted on air to having multiple sexual relationships with his paid staff members? Few debated the moral questions about keeping him in front of such a large audience.
JOHN HODGMAN
John Stewart!
The fact that Howard Stern can “tone himself down” for network television is irrelevant. Too many people abhor him for CBS to even consider him as a replacement. Even if he’s softened, many people would just not watch the show on principle.
I should mention I really have no opinion on Howard Stern. I could care less who replaces Letterman since, aside from The Daily Show, I don’t watch late night talk shows.