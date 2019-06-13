Warner Bros.

Exactly one year ago today, DCEU audiences learned something quite surprising: the first look at Wonder Woman 1984 revealed the return of Chris Pine as Trevor. That was a shocking turn of events mostly because the character was presumably dead after sacrificing himself for the cause, but, you know, comic books. And no one fussed too much because Trevor wasn’t a problematic character, and seeing him in this outfit, probably about to hit a mall food court, was a welcome development. Now, director Patty Jenkins is opening up about exactly why she decided that Chris Pine would return for this sequel.

As Jenkins explained to the Hollywood Reporter, she just really likes working with Chris Pine. After Wonder Woman, the pair collaborated on the recent hard-boiled TNT limited series, I Am The Night, and they enjoy an easy workplace dynamic. Jenkins doesn’t explain the how of Trevor returning here, but she decided that he should seemingly come back from the dead and join Wonder Woman 1984, too. Well, okay!

“I’ve had it happen with several actors where you really get up to speed and you know that person, so you see this incredible skill that they’re of. So you can spin them this way, and that’s fun. You can spin them that way. Chris and I definitely have that. I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions of him that I haven’t quite seen him get to explore. Now, at this point, I’m feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it is so fun.”

Jenkins also explained that she wasn’t about to stop this trend, so perhaps Pine will end up being the Leo DiCaprio to her Marty Scorsese, or something like that. (Then again, Connie Nielsen, who played Hippolyta in Wonder Woman, also appeared in I Am The Night and will return for Wonder Woman 1984 as well, though that last detail isn’t a surprise as with Pine’s character.) Jenkins’ conversation was part of a larger Emmy season roundtable — also joined by directors Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Adam McKay, Jean-Marc Vallée, and David Nutter — which will air Aug 4. on SundanceTV. Watch a clip below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Hollywood Reporter)