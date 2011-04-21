Wilco releasing new music under self-run label this June

Wilco’s got enough years and money under their belt to release records however the hell they want. Which is what they’re doing.

The veteran Chicago rock act will release its first new studio music since 2009’s enjoyable “Wilco (The Album),” the single “I Might,” over June and July on its own dBpm Records label. The 7″ vinyl platter will at first be up for sale during the band’s Solid Sound festival in Massachusetts, June 24-26. It’ll wide — and, purportedly, in a digital format, sometime in July.

According to a post on the band’s Facebook page, “I Might” will be backed with B-Side “I Love My Label, a cover of the Nick Lowe song.

I catch what you’re throwing, Tweedy: You love your label, ’cause it’s yours.

[More after the jump…]

It’s no new feat for a band to sell its albums or material on the road before it hits traditional retailers. But the beauty of this deal is the band selling it’s music through its own label at its own festival. The rest of the non-super-fans have to wait. It’s beautiful. It reminds me of the recent move by Dave Matthews Band: instead of traveling to a different city every night for four straight months, they’ve set aside four weekends and just said, “Meet us here.”

Wilco, too, is at the place where fans will meet them where they are: if they survive snoozy “Sky Blue Sky,” they can survive any demands.

No word yet when a full-length will arrive, but Jeff Tweedy performed another new song “Open Your Mind” up in Canada earlier this month, and you can check it out here. Expect the band to debut more new material during its short May tour stint, at Solid Sound, at Sasquatch or at Jeff Tweedy’s solo gig in July. Check out all tour dates here.