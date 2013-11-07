Will Nightwing be showing up in ‘Batman Vs Superman’?

(CBR) That Wonder Woman speculation hasn”t even been sorted out yet, and already a new rumor is circulating about another DC Comics superhero making an appearance in Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel.
Latino Review’s El Mayimbe contends he”s been chasing unconfirmed rumors for weeks now that Dick Grayson will appear in the film, probably titled “Batman vs. Superman”, but not as Robin. “According to a trusted source, the rumor is that Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, is going to be in the movie,” he said in the video, below.
El Mayimbe said it”s still considered a rumor because, after weeks of digging around, he hasn”t been able to get confirmation. He went on to say that casting directors are looking for “a young John Hawkes type” and that the stunt team is searching for someone with martial arts experience of the same height and build as Hawkes (“Winter”s Bone”, “Eastbound & Down”). He ended the video by saying that, according to his sources, the film features a Dick Grayson and Bruce Wayne who have not spoken in years.
Opening July 17, 2015, the “Man of Steel” sequel stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.
The rumors of the inclusion of Wonder Women and now Dick Grayson / Nightwing have me a bit concerned.
I thought ‘Man of Steel’ was great first film in a franchise, as it explored the main character in a great way and laid the ground work for the development of the supporting characters in future films.
With the announcement that the film will be ‘Batman vs Superman’, my initial concern was that the development of the support characters and the Superman mythology will be short-changed (and Batman’s potentially not included at all). Now with the rumors of WW and Nightwing, I wonder just how packed the film will be without giving either Batman and Superman and their respective supportive casts the justice they deserve.
Nightwing IS Batman’s supporting cast.
Post a comment…
Because when I think “John Hawkes”… I think “Dick Grayson.”