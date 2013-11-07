Will Nightwing be showing up in ‘Batman Vs Superman’?

(CBR) That Wonder Woman speculation hasn”t even been sorted out yet, and already a new rumor is circulating about another DC Comics superhero making an appearance in Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel.

Latino Review’s El Mayimbe contends he”s been chasing unconfirmed rumors for weeks now that Dick Grayson will appear in the film, probably titled “Batman vs. Superman”, but not as Robin. “According to a trusted source, the rumor is that Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, is going to be in the movie,” he said in the video, below.

El Mayimbe said it”s still considered a rumor because, after weeks of digging around, he hasn”t been able to get confirmation. He went on to say that casting directors are looking for “a young John Hawkes type” and that the stunt team is searching for someone with martial arts experience of the same height and build as Hawkes (“Winter”s Bone”, “Eastbound & Down”). He ended the video by saying that, according to his sources, the film features a Dick Grayson and Bruce Wayne who have not spoken in years.

Opening July 17, 2015, the “Man of Steel” sequel stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.