Will the ‘real’ Mandarin please stand up?

(CBR) Warning: If you still haven”t seen “Iron Man 3”, you should know this story contains spoilers.
The Mandarin was a major factor in “Iron Man 3”, but not in the way that anybody expected. Ben Kingsley was cast in the role of Tony Stark”s longtime nemesis, but over the course of the Marvel sequel, it was revealed his character wasn”t actually the Mandarin at all, but instead a washed-up actor named Trevor playing the Mandarin part on orders from super-terrorist Aldrich Killian.
It was an interesting interpretation of the Silver Age villain, but perhaps not the definitive take some fans were hoping to see. But there”s still hope: According to Latino Review, there”s a Marvel One Shot in the works centered on “the REAL Mandarin.”
“According to sources, Marvel wants to make [the Mandarin reveal] up to fans so in the one shot, the REAL Mandarin is furious with Aldrich Killian and Ben Kingsley”s character Trevor Slattery for the mockery they made of the real Mandarin”s identity and legacy,” the website reports. “The real Mandarin wants to set the record straight.”
The report raises more than a few red flags. Would Marvel really use a short film to redirect such a pivotal plot point from one of its highest-grossing blockbusters? I suppose you could argue the studio did a version of that by resurrecting Agent Coulson on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, after killing him in “The Avengers”. Still something smells fishy about “the REAL Mandarin.” I expect there”s truth to the report – after all, Kingsley recently revealed he filmed a secret Marvel project – but I don”t think we”ll get a “REAL Mandarin,” unless it”s just another one of Trevor”s legendary performances.
If this secret project even involves the Mandarin at all, then the idea of a real Mandarin is interesting. I honestly was disappointed with the movie’s version, and I honestly would’ve wanted him to have the ten alien power rings. Some fans think Trevor might be the real Mandarin and his “drugged out actor” personality was the true act, some cry retconning, but I agree they already did that with Agent Coulson.
But I don’t think the real Mandarin should be pushed into a tacky short film. Either push for an IRON MAN 4 or just make Trevor the real Mandarin and set him up as being arrested so he could get close to other villains, and start the Masters of Evil. They were planning that, right?