Worry not with DC’s MAD-themed variant covers for April

(CBR) In April, DC Comics celebrates April Fool's Day — which just so happens to be Alfred E. Neuman's birthday — with its second series of “MAD Magazine” themed variant covers, a tradition the publisher kicked off in April 2013. Illustrated by the Usual Gang of Idiots, the variants will once again see MAD's lineup of artists tackling the biggest characters in the New 52.

Today, CBR has the exclusive debut of three of the variants: John Kerschbaum's Neumanized Superman on the cover of “Earth 2” #22, All Jaffee and Jim Campbell's take on the Parasite for “Action Comics” #30 and Hermann Mejia's Alfred Cobblepot gracing the cover of “Detective Comics” #30.

The full list of issues getting the wacky cover art treatment follows.