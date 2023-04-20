Beabadoobee is being pulled into several directions right now. She’s been serving as an opener on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour since March 24. She will join Swift for two nights at Houston’s NRG Stadium this weekend and open for two of Swift’s three performances at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium next weekend. Beabadoobee is also included in the lineup for 88Rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds New York scheduled for May 20 to 21.

It makes sense that she called in some backup to zhuzh up her already lovely “Glue Song,” which first arrived in February. “Glue Song” featuring Clairo is out today, April 20.

The romantic song begins the same as the original, with Beabadoobee softly singing over swoon-inducing strings. Clairo’s vocals are the perfect complement, making the sentiment somehow even sweeter.

“You’ve been hiding in plain sight / And appeared, all I know,” she sings. “Loving you once only feels wrong / I need you / I always knew I’d find you / To be here is worth the wait, too / I’m not lying / When I say I’ve been stuck / By the glue onto you.”

“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling,” Beabadoobee said in a statement upon the initial “Glue Song” release. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me. […] A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been.”

She continued, “For the first time, this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal, and I went to my hometown in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born, and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Watch the lyric video for “Glue Song” featuring Clairo above.