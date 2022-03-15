All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Rex Orange County — Who Cares? Rex Orange County returned following the breakout success of his 2019 album Pony with the new LP Who Cares?. The 11-track release features a number of inspired tracks, including the Tyler The Creator collaboration “Open A Window.” Rex credited Tyler’s belief in him to jump-starting his career, saying: “He’s taught me a lot, but also just him giving me a mirror to look at what I did — that I had made it out there and done it on my own.” Orville Peck — Bronco Chapters 1&2 The famed masked country singer Orville Peck has been taking after Beach House and releasing his new project Bronco in four-song installations. Chapters 1&2 are officially here, continuing Peck’s signature atmospheric and forlorn ballads that flip the script on the media’s archetype of a lonesome cowboy.

Orion Sun — Gateway After dropping a pair of albums in 2020, Mom+Pop signee Orion Sun stuns on her new EP Gateway. Produced by Rostam, Nascent, and Rodaidh McDonald, Gateway showcases Orion Sun’s striking R&B-influenced songs that speak to self-healing and discovery. Written during a time when she saw her community plagued by COVID-19 and police brutality in 2020, Orion Sun said: “The Getaway EP was written during my time in quarantine and served as a form of escapism – not just from where I was physically in the world, but from some of my emotions I was feeling as well.” Bodega — Broken Equipment Brooklyn-based post-punk group Bodega shared their anticipated sophomore album Broken Equipment this week, which they recently told Uproxx in an interview was inspired by French new wave films. The album is a collection of propulsive and heady songs featuring ripping instrumentals that are sure to make you dance.

Florence + The Machine — “My Love“ Florence + The Machine continue rolling out a new era of music with the snappy track “My Love” this week. The upbeat tune is the most danceable single of the band’s upcoming Dance Fever LP so far, which was heavily inspired by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people — sometimes thousands — danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death. The Black Keys — “Wild Child” The last we heard from The Black Keys, they had dropped an album of blues covers titled Delta Kream. But they’re now ready to go back to their rock roots on their newly announced LP Dropout Boogie, which they previewed with the lead single “Wild Child.” The song is OG Black Keys, pulling on influences of soul and classic rock complete with a ripping guitar solo.

Father John Misty — “Goodbye Mr. Blue” Father John Misty is back with another ballad ahead of his upcoming Chloë And The Next 20th Century album slated for a release next month. The new twangy track is inspired by an old cat of his, apparently named Mr. Blue, who was the only thing keeping his relationship together with a partner at the time. Aldous Harding — “Fever” New Zealand-native singer-songwriter Aldous Harding announced her upcoming album, Warm Chris, back in January. The LP drops at the end of March and so far, Harding had only shared one single. But this week, the singer returned with the toned-down track “Fever,” a whimsy tune with an enchanting array of wind and string instruments.

Horsegirl — “Anti-Glory” Teenage trio Horsegirl are gearing up for the release of their debut album Versions Of Modern Performance on Matador, which is heavily inspired by the sounds of ’90s shoegaze like Sonic Youth. Their new single “Anti-Glory” is a deliciously hazy anthem complete with dead-pan drums, gauzy guitars, and an endlessly catchy hook. Automatic — “New Beginning” LA-based post-punk trio Automatic started a “New Beginning ” this week with an album announcement and a new single. The song translates themes of alienation and escapism into a mesmerizing song that carries an edge ’70s-inspired extravagance and ’80s-inspired synths.