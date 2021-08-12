The Black Keys‘ tenth studio album Delta Kream may feature the scuzzy electric guitar and bluesy twang heard on their previous releases, but it’s a little different. Delta Kream consists of eleven Mississippi hill country blues songs covered by the band, and they’ve just now shared a video alongside “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home.”

The Black Keys make sure to pay homeage to legendary singer R. L. Burnside in the visual, who is known for his legendary performances of the track. Directed by Ryan Nadzam, the “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home” visual shows the band giving a rendition of the track at Blue Front Café in Bentonia, Mississippi (which is the oldest active juke joint in America, according to Rolling Stone)

Ahead of the visual’s release, the band announced they would be hitting the road for a tour. But it’s not exactly the kind of tour that would be expected for a stadium-selling band like The Black Keys. Their World Tour Of America is just three stops and it goes through American cities that are named after other cities: Athens, GA, St Petersburg, FL, and Oxford, MS. In a statement about the tour, drummer Patrick Carney said: “It feels like now is as good a time as any, and we are excited to play in some places we haven’t played since the early days of the band and for fans that have not had a chance to see us in a while.”

Watch The Black Keys’ “Poor Boy A Long Way From Home” video above.

Delta Kream is out now via Nonesuch Records. Get it here.

