A killer celebrity impersonation on Saturday Night Live almost always guarantees a comedian a lifelong gig. A few examples include Maya Rudolph’s take on Vice President Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as president-elect Donald Trump.

Yesterday (December 7), the beloved late night show aimed to etch a memorable take on several musicians. However, viewers are divided on where the portrayal landed on the laugh-o-meter. With A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet (played by Chloe Fineman) at the center of SNL‘s joke its mock red carpet featured appearances by the forthcoming film’s focus Bob Dylan (James Austin Johnson) and other music titans Bruce Springsteen (played by Andrew Dismukes) as well as Bono (played by Paul Mescal).

Despite Johnson, Dismukes, and Mescal embodiment of their character’s unique personalities viewers aren’t quite sold. In the comment section of SNL‘s YouTube upload, subscribers raved about the sketch. “That Bob Dylan impression was incredible. They have to bring it back for more,” wrote one user.

But on SNL‘s X (formerly Twitter) followers weren’t as impressed. “God. This is unwatchable,” penned one user.

Actors are used to having their performances picked apart. But nothing beats a dragging from the avid Saturday Night Live viewers.

Watch the full Saturday Night Live sketch above.

A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25. Find more information here.