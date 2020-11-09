Alec Baldwin Is ‘Overjoyed’ To Lose His Gig As Trump On ‘SNL’

A Donald Trump loss means many things to a lot of people. For his entire administration, to name one group, it means they will soon be unemployed. But here’s another person who’s about to be out of a gig: Alec Baldwin, SNL’s resident Agent Orange. Since 2016, the acclaimed actor has played the unlikely commander-in-chief, regularly gracing the show with his smushy-faced impersonation. It even nabbed him an Emmy! But when he learned Trump had finally been fired by the American people, he was not, as the president would put it, sad.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!” Baldwin tweeted. He then added, “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago … On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”

Mind you, Trump’s still around for the next 2 ½ months, and there’s no sign that he’s going to go quietly. Even after he’s been out, which could be by force, he’s bound to make waves, prompting lots of cold open fodder. But perhaps Baldwin sees the Biden win as a good exit strategy. After all, no one wants to do the same gig forever, and it has to hurt — physically and mentally — to play someone so exhaustingly nefarious.

(Via EW)