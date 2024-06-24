In February, Boygenius received six nominations at the 2024 Grammys, winning three of them. That will likely be the most fans see of the beloved supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus for a while. Fans relayed that Boygenius told the audience at a February 1 acoustic show in Los Angeles that they planned to be “going away for the foreseeable future.”

That doesn’t mean Bridgers, Baker, or Dacus won’t remain productive individually. Case in point: Baker just released “The Lengths,” the theme song for Orphan Black: Echoes, an Orphan Black spin-off series that premiered on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America on Sunday, June 23.

The haunting song was made with Calvin Lauber, Baker’s longtime recording engineer, and features Baker’s layered vocals delivering an aching, longing message: “Do you really wanna know how much? / The lengths I’d go to touch the smallest pieces of you?”

Created by Anna Fishko, Orphan Black: Echoes stars Krysten Ritter as Lucy. The official AMC synopsis reads, “Despite a childhood she can’t remember, Lucy has found peace. But when a man from her past shows up, the life Lucy built is put in the crosshairs. After Lucy and her chosen family flee to find answers, she meets a woman who only begs more questions.”

Watch the Orphan Black: Echoes trailer above, and listen to “The Lengths” below.