Who Has The Most Nominations At The 2024 Grammys?

On Friday morning, November 10, The Recording Academy announced the full nomination field for the 2024 Grammys, which will occur on February 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS. The eligibility window was set for October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023. So, while Dua Lipa’s freshly released single “Houdini” will have to wait, Lipa is still nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Dance The Night” from the Barbie movie. But two nominations is far from the most earned by a single artist. SZA has the most nominations for the 2024 Grammys with nine.

SZA shook the world when she dropped SOS on December 9, 2022. Her sophomore album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but she shared that debuting on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart meant “so f*cking much to me.” SOS singles “Kill Bill” and “Snooze” peaked at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the 2024 Grammys, SZA is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Album Of The Year (SOS), Song Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Ghost In The Machine” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers), Best R&B Performance (“Kill Bill”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Love Language”), Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), Best R&B Song (“Snooze”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Low”).

Behind SZA are Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and Serban Ghenea with seven nominations apiece. (Bridgers’ seven include six nominations for Boygenius.) The artists with six nominations each are Boygenius, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. Also, shout out to Lana Del Rey for her five nominations.

At the 2022 Grammys, SZA won her first and only Grammy as the featured artist on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. So, simple math: winning any of her nine nominations at the 2024 Grammys would mark her first Grammy as a solo artist.