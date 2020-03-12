Coldplay certainly isn’t phoning it in when it comes to the videos for songs from their new album, Everyday Life. Their most recent visual, “Champion Of The World,” was a creative one, which saw Chris Martin literally become a kid again. Today, they’ve premiered a new video for “Trouble In Town,” and it’s set in a dystopian future where instead of people, there are humanoid animals running the show.

The video, which is inspired by George Orwell’s Animal Farm, takes place in a gritty city at night, and features pig politicians, a leopard cop, foxes hustling in the street, and more characters cast from the animal kingdom. The clip mirrors Chris Martin’s lyrics about a corrupt world: “And I get no shelter / And I get no peace / And I just get more police / And I get no comfort / And I get no name / Everything is getting strange.”

All proceeds from the song and the video will go to benefit the Innocence Project, which works to overturn wrongful convictions in the US, and ACFS, a charity for vulnerable children in South Africa.

Watch the “Trouble In Town” video above.

Everyday Life is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

