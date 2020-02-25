Chris Martin Is A Kid Again In Coldplay’s New ‘Champion Of The World’ Video

Coldplay has been one of the world’s biggest bands for two decades now, and Chris Martin is in his early 40s. Despite his experience, Martin still feels like a kid sometimes, and that’s abundantly clear in the band’s new “Champion Of The World” video, in which Martin is a literal child.

The video begins with Martin getting beaten up by a gang of fellow kids before getting up, putting his backpack back on, and continuing with his day, finding escapes from the struggles of his life thanks to a youthful sense of wonder. Director Cloé Bailly says of the clip, “The video is about this magic power that kids have to switch off from reality and jump into their own world.”

Martin also previously said of the track, “[Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison] had a song called Los Angeles, Be Kind, which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion Of The World is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Watch the “Champion Of The World” video above.

Everyday Life is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.