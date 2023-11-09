Daneshevskaya, the project of songwriter Anna Beckerman, writes music that feels like a comforting hug. Much of her songs pay homage to her family, so it’s understandable why her music can be soft and soothing. While writing her latest project, Long Is The Tunnel (which is out Friday on Winspear), Beckerman found herself revisiting letters from her grandmother, who sadly passed away before she could finish the writing process.

Like her, Berckerman’s grandmother was a poet and worked with children, which is why the songs on her 7-track project are infused with childlike curiosity. Offerings like “Somewhere In The Middle” and “Roy G Biv” provide confessional snapshots and wistful instrumentals that fit in nicely with Beckerman’s equally dreamy vocals.

Ahead of the release of Long Is The Tunnel, Daneshevskaya sits down with Uproxx to talk Frank Ocean, working with pre-schoolers, and staying curious in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Curious, close, imaginative, old.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Honest/genuine.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work?

My family.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Hunters stew in Poland.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I went to a JUSTICE show when I was in high school.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Solo” by Frank Ocean.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

When is Hanukkah 2023?

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’ve only ever been on tour once but I would say the weirdest place we crashed was a comfort inn and suites in Whitby, Canada. There were so many barefoot children.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?