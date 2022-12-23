Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s “Hanukkah Sessions” have been full of excitement. Each night contains a new surprise — one had Tenacious D and Inara George for a performance of “The Things We Do For Love,” and another with Pink to play “Get The Party Started.”

For the fifth night, Beck joined the pair for “E-Pro.” The performance is nothing short of electrifying and invigorating with every participant putting all of their energy into it, making every second of the jam session worth it. At nearly four-and-a-half minutes, it’s for headbanging all the way through.

Another night included an appearance from Judd Apatow. Grohl and Kurstin wrote on the Foo Fighters YouTube page: “A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions– but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear Judd Apatow sing ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!”

There was also a night when Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet joined them for a cover of “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian on an acoustic guitar. She also performed at the Foo Fighters’ Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, opening the show with “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin perform “E-Pro” with Beck above.