Foo Fighters boss Dave Grohl and super producer Greg Kurstin have taken their “Hanukkah Sessions” series up a notch this year. On December 5, a private “Hanukkah Sessions” concert was held at Los Angeles’ Largo At The Coronet, the first in-person iteration since its 2020 inception, where “Hanukkah Sessions” performances were recorded to be rolled out on each of Hanukkah’s eight nights throughout this week.

Night One, on December 18, featured Judd Apatow covering “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears. Pink joined Grohl and Kurstin for Night Two, and they gave an infectious performance of her 2001 smash “Get The Party Started.” Night Three was a true team effort: Inara George, Kurstin’s The Bird And The Bee bandmate, sang lead on 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass handling backing vocals.

And Wednesday, December 21, we were gifted a heartwarming family affair for Night Four, as Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, covered “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian. Violet stole the limelight from her iconic drummer dad, easily strumming the acoustic guitar and delivering pristine vocals.

Violet has been joining Dave on stage for years. In September, she opened the Foos’ Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert with “Hallelujah.” Before that, she had contributed vocals to Medicine At Midnight, the band’s 2021 album.

Watch Violet Grohl’s take on “At Seventeen” above.