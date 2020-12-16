For nearly a week now, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have covered songs by Jewish artists as a part of their ongoing series The Hannukkah Sessions. For the sixth installment, the two take on Elastica’s “Connection,” a song from the British rock band’s self-titled 1994 album. The duo’s excitement was clear in the video’s description which read, “From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!”

Grohl and Kurstin’s series first began on December 10 with a cover of The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” Since then the duo has covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “F*ck The Pain Away,” and Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.” The Hannukkah Sessions will cover the span of the Jewish holiday, which lasts for eight days. This means the duo has just two installments left until the series will come to a close.

Once The Hannukkah Sessions concludes, the next piece of content will most likely have to do with his Foo Fighters band’s upcoming album, Medicine At Midnight, which is locked in for a February 5th release date.

You can watch the cover of “Connection” in the video above.

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 via Roswell/RCA. Pre-order it here.