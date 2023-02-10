Day In Day Out festival is set to return to Seattle this summer. Taking the stage at Fisher Green Pavilion at Seattle Center are several promising acts.

Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Willow, Alex G, are some of the names set to play. Singer and Euphoria actor Dominic Fike will also perform, as well as instrumental band, Explosions In The Sky. The latter will perform their entire third studio album, The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place, in its entirety.

Also on the bill are Yaeji, Ethel Cain, Surf Curse, BadBadNotGood, Indigo De Souza, Nation Of Language, and Emumclaw.

“We will be on stage with guitar and other instruments at @dayindayoutfest this summer,” said Emumclaw with other people who also play music and such come see us standing up.”

Several DJs — including Maxwell Edison, Mimi Zima, Chinese American Bear, and Sea Lemon — will be performing sets.

Day In Day Out will take place Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13. Tickets are available for purchase here. Show times and daily performance schedules are set to be announced soon.

You can check out the full lineup below.

Surf Curse is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.