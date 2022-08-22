The National Teams Up With Bon Iver For ‘Weird Goodbyes’

A little over a week after posters appeared in Brooklyn teasing a new single from The National featuring Bon Iver, “Weird Goodbyes” has officially arrived. Apparently starting out its life as “Bathwater (Mount Auburn),” the song — which the band debuted during the Paris stop on their European tour in May and has been playing ever since — was renamed and released today. It’s a midtempo but reflective head-nodder, which prompted one YouTube commenter to “bring out those sad dance moves.”

While Bon Iver just wrapped up a North American tour in June and is preparing to head to Europe and the UK in October, The National just finished up their own European swing and are now currently crossing the US on their own North American tour — their first since 2019. You can see the remaining dates below.

09/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09/17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

09/22 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/24 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

Listen to The National’s “Weird Goodbyes” featuring Bon Iver above.