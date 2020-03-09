Disclosure Announce A Series Of Intimate Shows Across The US This Spring

After staying relatively quiet since their 2015 record, save for a few singles with Khalid, Disclosure have been more active in 2020. To celebrate their new era, the UK electronic duo is hitting the road for a series of shows across the US.

This spring, Disclosure embarks on a US tour with a series of intimate performances across the country. After the first Coachella weekend, the duo will play a series of California shows (in San Jose, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and San Francisco) before heading to Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, and Miami.

The tour announcement arrives after the group debuted five singles, one each day, for five days straight. Starting with “Ecstasy,” Disclosure debuted the tracks “Tondo,” “Expressing What Matters,” “Etran,” and “Get Close.” Ahead of their solo music, Disclosure teamed up with Khalid for the hit track “Talk” and “Know Your Worth.” The single “Talk” even earned the duo a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year.

Check out Disclosure’s tour dates below.

04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose State University

04/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Halcyon

04/24 — Chicago, IL @ Spybar

04/25 — Detroit, MI @ TV Lounge

04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

05/01 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Tickets for Disclosure’s tour go on sale Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.