Disclosure’s Cameroonian-Sampled Groove ‘Tongo’ Continues Their Streak Of New Music

It was less than a week ago when UK electronic duo Disclosure announced they had “been working hard” on new music. And they weren’t lying. Ahead of the release of their previous 2015 record Caracal, Disclosure released one single every day for five days straight. It looks as though the duo is looking to do something similar with their next project. Yesterday, Disclosure debuted “Ecstacy,” and today, the duo has shared the similarly groovy track “Tongo.”

Just a day after unveiling their first solo track in two years, the duo is back for more. Upon the release of “Ecstacy,” Disclosure said the track was “made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.” Their new single, “Tongo,” is no different. “Over the past few years we’ve explored more and more African genres of music,” Disclosure wrote on Twitter. “This specific track samples the Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. If this one is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all…fun. Another one designed for the dance floor.”

Both “Tongo” and “Ecstacy” arrive shortly after the group debuted their second single with Khalid, “Know Your Worth.” Their 2019 release “Talk” with the singer earned them a Grammy nomination for Record Of The Year.

Listen to “Tongo” above.