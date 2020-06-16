Fiona Apple Commits Two Years Of Song Royalties To Charity

Fiona Apple has been infamously resistant to licensing her music for use in TV and film. But the singer has found a way to allow producers to use her songs while also supporting a good cause. The singer has committed to donating song royalties from two Fetch The Bolt Cutters tracks to benefit charity.

In an announcement on social media, Apple said that for two years royalties earned from her song “Shameika” will go the Harlem Children’s Zone while those from “Heavy Balloon” will benefit the non-profit Seeding Sovereignty. The singer said that if the tracks aren’t picked up by the film industry, she will still donate $50,000 to each organization independently. “I will be able to give a lot more, if I can earn some of that Hollywood cash, so here’s hoping, here’s trying, and that’s that, I guess!” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Apple has donated song royalties to charity. Just last year, the singer announced she would be sending royalties from her 1996 track “Criminal” to the While They Wait fund, an organization that provides refugees with assistance, legal services, and immigration fees. Apple said “Criminal” is her most requested song for TV and movies and that she hopes her donations would provide “representation and guidance.”

See Apple’s charitable commitment announcement above.

