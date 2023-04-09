Former President Donald Trump may not have the stamp of approval from Tupac’s family, but he did earn one from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast about Slim Jxmmi’s move to Miami, Florida, the conversation took a turn into the political.

Lee said the main reason he moved to Miami and eventually convinced Jxmmi to follow him was the tax benefits. “It’s tax-free, so, you’re making a lot of money, but you’re giving half of your money to Uncle Sam,” said Lee before diving into his disdain for Biden’s allocation of American tax dollars.

“You’re giving half of your money away to Joe Biden for him to send that sh*t over to another country,” declared Lee, referring to American financial aid to Ukraine. “He got [Ukraine straight before he got his own country straight. I don’t really agree with that.”

When the host asked if he would vote for Trump in 2024, Lee answered, “If I had to choose between the A and the B, I’d definitely go with Trump over Biden for sure.”

As the camera panned to Slim Jxmmi to document his answer, he said, “I choose not to speak on politics.”

To which the host responds, “You’re a smart man.”

Lee went on to add that taxes weren’t the only thing that played a part in his decision. “He freed Kodak [Black]. He freed Wayne. He tapped in.” Lee’s comments referred to Trump’s providing rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne with presidential pardons near the end of his term.

Black took to Twitter to after his release, writing, “I want to thank President Donald Trump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence.”

