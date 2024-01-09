Dionne Warwick is saying a little prayer for users online who have fallen for false reports about her. On January 3, as the “Walk On By” singer browsed her favorite social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she became bombarded with questions from users about her political connection with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So, is Dionne Warwick involved in Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s presidential campaign fundraiser?

The short answer is no. A story published by DailyMail in December claimed that Warwick would be a featured performer during one of Kennedy’s events. However, after getting wind of the rumor, Warwick quickly dismissed the allegation in a series of posts on X.

“I don’t know anything about this event,” wrote Warwick. “I did not agree to it, and I certainly won’t be there.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” she continued. “If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool. Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.”

Warwick is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with US presidents (i.e., Bill Clinton) or even using her Grammy Award-winning vocals for social causes (“That’s What Friends Are For”), but this is not one of those instances. Warwick should’ve been enjoying the virtual flower-giving after being celebrated at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, not swatting away online trolls.