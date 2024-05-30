Uproxx’s Philip Cosores captured Fred Again..’s unique ability to conjure FOMO during the UK DJ, producer and songwriter’s set at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last November. Since then, Fred Again.. dropped “Leavemealone” with Baby Keem and “Stayinit” with Lil Yachty, and he won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2024 Grammys. More recently, Fred Again.. was responsible for one of Uproxx’s “Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2024,” and somehow, this list of recent output sells Fred Again.. short.

To that point, Fred Again.. will drop a single with Anderson .Paak and Chika on Friday, May 31.

HELLLO I GOT ‘PLACES TO BE WIT ANDERSON PAAK AND CHIKA COMIN OUT ON FRIDAY!!! @anderson._paak @chikalogy,” Fred Again.. captioned an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, May 29. “I remember bein in LA for the first time when I was like 21 and my girlfriend playing Malibu in the car and being like wow what is this sh*t. Ykno those ones where it jus cuts thru and its so sorta immediate feeling. So yeah its a real priviledge [sp] to be able to jam wit him and make music and hangs and stuff ykno.”

The carousel includes a video snippet of the extremely upbeat song, with Fred Again.. and Anderson .Paak dancing along, and a video of Skrillex “finding the secret sauce to finish the mix.”

See the post below.