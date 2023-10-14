Fred Again.. Teams Up With Jozzy For Their Lively New Song, ‘Ten’

On Friday night (October 13), Fred Again.. is performing his second of three sold-out shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York. After that, he will have precisely 10 dates left on this tour run — including eight shows at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles — that began in June. Fitting, then, that Fred Again..’s latest song is called “Ten.”

The mesmerizing EDM soundscape — seamlessly fluctuating in tempo — is complemented beautifully by Jozzy’s vocals, as Jozzy described the song as “R&House” rather than full-blown R&B. Fred Again.. teased “Ten” last week, writing on Instagram, “Ten out in a weeeeeeeek 1. so if im honest I think this is probbbbably the main reason that this is the next song im putting out. Because timbo said its ‘got the timbo bounce’. So I mean that’s it really. @timbaland 2. ….. I mean …… 3. this is @jozzy . Who’s on the tune 4. This is @jim_legxacy. Who’s on the tune 5. Trying out the mix on the ally pally sound system. Its not really a club tune this but its soooo helpful hearin it on a system like this.”

“Ten” follows Fred Again..’s “Adore U” with Obongjayar in August — the same month he previewed an unreleased track featuring Selena Gomez.

Listen to “Ten” above.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.