Fred Again.. teamed up with Lil Yachty and Overmono to treat fans with the new single, “Stayinit.” This marks Fred Again..’s first new song of the year, building off the success he found in 2023 with tracks like “Leavemealone” with Baby Keem and “Adore U” with Obongjayar. It also continues his USB series, according to NME.

“I know you / Down with the pain, see the rain / Realize everybody won’t be perfect / But I do / Try hard to fix the mistakes that I made with you,” Lil Yachty points out in the emotional lyrics, seemingly inspiring the track’s title, as he takes the perspective of hoping the other person stays in the relationship — mistakes and all.

Instrumentally, it opens with a chill electronic production that transforms Yachty’s voice. It then builds in intensity on the “stay in it” chorus, when Yachty’s vocals cut out and are replaced with a techno dance beat that’s sure to excite a crowd.

Along with the song, the visualizer includes a behind-the-scenes moment of Fred Again..’s run from a few weeks ago, where he performed at Knockdown Center in NYC. It “captures the moment yachty hears this song on a proper system for the first time,” as Fred himself put it — complete with light displays and all.

Check out “Stayinit” above.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.