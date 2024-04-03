Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Announce Their New NxWorries Album, ‘Why Lawd?’ With ’86Sentra’

For a while there, it seemed NxWorries fans would never get a follow-up to Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s 2016 group debut Yes Lawd!. Although the rapper and producer have been teasing a new album since 2022, the wait felt more like torture with each new single (“Where I Go,” “Daydreaming“) that came without news of the new album.

The wait will finally be over soon, as NxWorries announced the title and release date of their new album along with its latest (first?) single. Why Lawd? will be out on June 7 via Stones Throw. The new single is called “86Sentra” and it does not disappoint. It’s got an animated visualizer depicting the duo cruising in the titular car, a groovy, bass-driven beat, and scintillating, swaggering verses from .Paak in classic rap braggart mode.

The gap between NxWorries albums is understandable, as .Paak has been busy for the past few years, what with dropping the Silk Sonic collaboration with Bruno Mars and popping up on seemingly every artists’ singles. In 2023 alone, he collaborated with Cordae (apparently, on enough songs for a full EP), Shafiq Husayn, Jay Rock, and SiR, in addiiton to starting the ball rolling on a new Free Nationals project AND hosting a podcast, .Paak House Radio. With all that going on, it’s kind of a miracle he had time to get Why Lawd? finished in time for the summer. Thank you Lawd!

Why Lawd? is out 6/7 via Stones Throw Records. Get more info here.